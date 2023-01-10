U.S.-listed shares of Amarin Corp. PLC AMRN rallied about 17% in trading on Tuesday afternoon after the company shared better-than-expected sales estimates for 2022. In a news release and during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Amarin said it now expects revenue of $367 million to $369 million for the year. The FactSet consensus is $365 million. Amarin’s stock is down 48.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 16.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
