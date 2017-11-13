Amazon acquires television rights to ‘Lord of the Rings’

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it has acquired the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” fantasy stories for a multi-season series. “The Lord of the Rings” have been made into award-winning movies directed by Peter Jackson. The series will delve into new storylines that precede “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and the deal could include spin-offs. Amazon shares are up 1.2% in Monday trading, and up 54% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 19.4% for the last 12 months.

