Shares of iRobot Corp. IRBT fell in the extended session Tuesday after the robot-appliance maker’s results came in worse than feared. Shares of iRobot fell 8% after hours, following a 0.5% gain in the regular session to finish at $38.28. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $81.1 million, or $2.95 a share, compared with a loss of $30.4 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, was $1.67 a share, compared with a loss of 66 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue fell to $160.3 million from $292 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $1.32 a share on revenue of $237.1 million. In August, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN had announced a $1.7 billion offer to buy the Roomba maker, which is under review by U.K. regulators. Given the pending transaction, iRobot said it would not provide an outlook or hold a conference call with analysts.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story