Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is aiming to make its warehouses more efficient through the use of new robotics capabilities and artificial-intelligence tools, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Amazon’s new robotics system, called Sequoia, is intended to reduce fulfillment times by as much as 25%, the story said. The system can also identify and store inventory up to 75% faster. Amazon reportedly told the Wall Street Journal that humans would work alongside the newly added machines. Analysts have been upbeat recently about Amazon’s broader efforts to improve its fulfillment efficiencies, including through its move to a regionalized fulfillment network. Amazon’s ability to grow retail margins is one of the bull cases for its stock often cited by analysts.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

