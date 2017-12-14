Amazon again selling Apple TV and Google Chromecast

Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it is again selling streaming devices made by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. . Amazon stock is up nearly 1% to $1,173.68 in afternoon trading. Amazon ceased selling the devices two years ago but last week announced that it would be offering its streaming video service on Apple TV. Last week Alphabet-owned Google pulled YouTube from several of Amazon’s devices. “Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and Fire TV,” a Google spokeswoman said last week. The company did not immediately return a request for comment about Amazon’s decision. Amazon stock is up 56% this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 19%.

