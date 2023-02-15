House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday subpoenaed the chief executives of Alphabet GOOG, Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Meta META and Microsoft MSFT for documents over what he called the federal government’s “reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.” Jordan asked for documents and other communications by March 23. Republicans have long claimed that tech companies limit conservative views — a charge the companies deny. Twitter wasn’t among the companies subpoenaed by Jordan. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

