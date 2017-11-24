Amazon Black Friday records push Jeff Bezos’s fortune past $100 billion

Amid frenzied Black Friday consumer buying, in no small part fueled by digital deals, investors pushed Amazon.com Inc. shares to more records and helped Chief Executive Jeff Bezos reportedly become the first person worth $100 billion since the dot-com boom.
