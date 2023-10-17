Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Booking.com BKNG, Expedia Group Inc. EXPE, Tripadvisor Inc. TRIP, Trustpilot Group PLC UK:TRST and Glassdoor said Tuesday they have teamed up to create the global Coalition for Trusted Reviews in an effort to quash the proliferation of fake online reviews. “Together, members will define best practices for hosting online reviews and sharing methods of fake review detection, aiming to stop fake reviews at the source,” the companies said in a joint statement. The companies met in San Francisco last October for the first ever Fake Reviews Conference, an event organized by Tripadvisor. That event heard from a range of parties including academics, government experts and the hospitality industry and discussed mitigation approaches. The coalition members are planning to regroup in Brussels on Dec. 5 and 6 for a second conference, this time organized by Amazon. “Amazon is aggressively fighting fake review brokers to protect our customers and selling partners, but these fraudsters are a global problem, impacting multiple industry sectors,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide selling partner services.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

