Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Chief Executive Andrew Jassy’s base salary nearly doubled in 2022, his first full year leading the ecommerce and cloud giant, but his total compensation plunged, as he received no stock awards. Jassy was promoted to CEO of Amazon effective July 2021, from CEO of Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services. In Amazon’s 2022 proxy statement, the company said Jassy’s base pay increased to $317,500 from $175,000 in 2021, but his total compensation dropped to $1.30 million from $212.70 million in 2021, and from $35.85 million in 2020. The 2021 total compensation included $211.93 million in stock awards. His 2022 total compensation included $975,123 in “security arrangements” at business facilities and for business travel. Amazon’s stock had tumbled 49.6% in 2022 after rising 2.4% in 2021, while the S&P 500’s SPX fell 19.4% in 2022 after rallying 26.9% in 2021. Separately, total compensation for Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos was $1.68 million, the same as in 2021 and 2020. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

