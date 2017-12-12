Amazon commuter shuttle drivers join Teamsters Union

Commuter shuttle drivers for Amazon.com Inc. selected Teamsters Local 853 to represent them, the union said late Tuesday. Selected via a card-check agreement, where the drivers signed authorization forms or cards indicating they wish to be represented by the union, the Teamsters said about 40 drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area are contractors for WeDriveU. Local 853 represents WedDriveU drivers at tech giants in the Bay Area such as Salesforce Inc. , Microsoft Corp. unit LinkedIn and Facebook Inc. . The union said that more than 1,000 tech commuter shuttle drivers have joined the Teamsters since 2015 and drivers have seen pay increases of about 25% after unionizing. Amazon stock is down a fraction after hours to $1,164.99. Amazon shares are up 55% this year, with the S&P 500 index up 19%.

