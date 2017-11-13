Amazon device pop-up shops debut in Whole Foods stores

Amazon.com Inc. opened the first of its device pop-up shops in Whole Foods Market locations on Monday in Chicago and Rochester Hills, MI. On Tuesday, shops will open in Davie, FL and Pasadena, CA, and on Wednesday, stores will open in the Union Station store in Denver. An Amazon spokesperson said the company does not have an end date for the pop ups to share. Amazon began selling Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV and Kindle e-readers at more than 100 Whole Foods stores last week. Amazon shares are up more than 50% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 15.5% for the period.

