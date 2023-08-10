Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is reportedly getting rid of most of its clothing brands as a way of shoring up its profit and avoiding antitrust scrutiny, according to a report Thursday. Amazon plans to eliminate 27 out of its 30 in-house clothing brands, including Lark & Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans. The company also plans to phase out its private-label furniture brands like Rivet and Stone & Beam, according to the Journal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
