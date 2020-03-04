Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus: report

An Amazon.com employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an internal memo obtained by The Guardian newspaper and other media outlets. The employee, who works in the Brazil building, blocks from the Amazon Spheres greenhouse domes, went home on Feb. 25 after feeling ill. The state of Washington has seen a serious outbreak of the virus, with several deaths in King County linked to a nursing home. The e-commerce giant has instructed workers who were in close contact with the employee to stay at home and watch for symptoms, seeking medical attention if needed. A spokesperson for Amazon could not immediately be reached to comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

