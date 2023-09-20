A trio of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN executives on Wednesday were added to a lawsuit the Federal Trade Commission filed against Amazon in June. Senior Vice Presidents Neil Lindsay and Russell Grandinetti, along with Vice President Jamil Ghani, allegedly participated in a scheme to make it difficult for customers to cancel subscriptions to Amazon’s Prime membership service. The FTC said the three execs helped orchestrate the plan and ignored pleas by employees to stop using techniques “to mislead or trick users” into “signing up for a recurring bill.” An Amazon spokesman said adding the three to the lawsuit was unwarranted. The FTC is expected to file a major antitrust lawsuit against Amazon later this month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

