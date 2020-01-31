Amazon.com Inc. looked like it would become tech’s newest trillion-dollar company Friday, but came up just barely short after hitting the mark in intraday trading, the third time the e-commerce giant has touched $1 trillion in a trading session but failed to maintain it through the close.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amazon fails to maintain $1 trillion valuation again - January 31, 2020
- Senate rejects motion to subpoena witnesses in Trump trial - January 31, 2020
- Boeing discloses SEC investigation on 737 Max - January 31, 2020