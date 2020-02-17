Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate-change fight

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com and the owner of the Washington Post, announced Monday that he’s pledged $10 billion to fight climate change, which he labels, in an Instagram post, the biggest threat to our planet.” His Bezos Earth Fund, he says in the post, will fund scientists, activists, nongovernmental organizations and, he says, “any effort that offers are real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.” Bezos, whose net worth is variously estimated at between $100 billion and $130 billion (fluctuating with the value of his Amazon holdings and of other assets), says in the Instagram announcement that grants from the new fund will be issued beginning this summer. Bezos’s assets also include the suborbital-spaceflight-services company Blue Origin, which he founded 20 years ago.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

