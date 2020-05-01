Amazon-heavy ETFs deliver losses one day after on-line retailer offers uncertain outlook

Exchange-traded funds with heavy exposure to Amazon.com Inc. slumped Friday after the retailer reported a blowout quarter for revenues, but said it would continue to reinvest profits in strengthening its business and keeping workers safe through the coronavirus pandemic. By midday Friday, investors had sent Amazon shares 7.5% lower. That tugged shares of the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF , which has about one-third of its holdings in Amazon, down 4.2%. The Proshares Online Retail ETF , with about 23% of its portfolio in Amazon, was also down 4.2%, though the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF , with 25% invested in the company, was only down about 3.4%. Stocks were down broadly, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 3.1%, the most among the major benchmarks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

