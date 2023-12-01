Amazon.com Inc. AMZNsaid Friday it has hired Elon Musk’s SpaceX for three Falcon 9 rocket launches to support deployment plans for Project Kuiper, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The deal, the first between the companies, is considered a surprise since the Kuiper system is likely to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink in the satellite broadband market. Amazon previously ordered launches from three of SpaceX’s top rocket rivals, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Amazon declined to comment on terms of the new deal with SpaceX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

