Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is offering shoppers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address, in an apparent move to reduce home delivery costs amid slack consumer demand. In recent days, the e-commerce giant has emailed an unknown number of Prime subscribers with a $10 offer to pick up an order of $25 or more at locations such as Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods or Kohl’s stores, according to a Reuters report. Amazon was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
