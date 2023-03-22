Amazon.com Inc. AMZN on Wednesday said it is expanding its Fire TV line with new sizes of the high-end Fire TV Omni QLED Series and a $200 option called the Fire TV 2-Series. The retail giant also announced it has sold more than 200 million Fire TV devices. The Omni QLED Series features what Amazon calls the “Fire TV Ambient Experience” that lets customers engage with apps on their TVs that include Spotify Technology SPOT. The Fire TV 2-Series starts at $199.99; the QLED Series starts at $449.99.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

