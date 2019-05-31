Amazon mulls buying Boost Mobile from Sprint, T-Mobile: report

Amazon.com Inc. is considering buying prepaid wireless service Boost Mobile from T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp. , Reuters reported Thursday night. A deal could allow Amazon to use T-Mobile’s network for six years, according to Reuters, and could also include wireless spectrum holdings. T-Mobile and Sprint are looking to divest assets, including Boost, in order to gain federal regulatory approval for their proposed $26 billion merger.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

