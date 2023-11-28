Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Nvidia Corp. NVDA said Tuesday they will expand their AI partnership. Under the accord, Nvidia and Amazon Web Services will team up to design what they claim is the world’s “fastest GPU-powered AI supercomputer,” which will be used by Nvidia to help further the company’s AI products. AWS also introduced a new Trainium2 AI chip and Graviton4 processor.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story