Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said Tuesday that its Amazon Pharmacy unit is introducing automatic coupons on insulin, continuous glucose monitors, and other diabetes care products. The automatically-applied, manufacturer-sponsored coupons will make many insulin brands available to customers for as little as $35 a month, the company said. The discounts will apply to commonly prescribed products from Novo Nordisk NVO, Eli Lilly & Co. LLY, Sanofi SNY and other manufacturers, Amazon said. Although manufacturer-sponsored coupons often go unused because customers have trouble finding and redeeming them, Amazon said it had developed technology that automatically applies eligible coupons at checkout. Amazon shares fell 0.5% premarket on Tuesday and have gained 67% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story