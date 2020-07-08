Amazon Prime Video adds user profiles

Amazon.com Inc. is rolling out a new feature for its Prime Video users, offering user profiles for the first time. The feature, which rivals such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. -controlled Hulu have had for years, allows for separate viewing lists and personalized recommendations for multiple viewers. Users will get up to six profiles — one for the primary Amazon account holder, and five additional ones. There are also separate adult and kids profiles, allowing for parental restrictions for age-appropriate content. The feature is rolling out in phases, and will eventually be available on Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, on the web, on newer Amazon Fire tablets and select streaming devices, such as the PlayStation 4. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

