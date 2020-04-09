Amazon readies plan to test its workers for COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc. said it plans to test front-line workers and eventually all of its workers for COVID-19. “Regular testing on a global scale across all industries would both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running,” the company said in a blog post. The online-retail powerhouse has started assembling equipment to build its first lab. The Seattle-based company, which employs about 800,000 worldwide, is in the process of hiring another 100,000 full- and part-time employees in the U.S. to help at its fulfillment centers and delivery services.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story