Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has relaunched its Amazon Shipping delivery service after a pandemic-era pause, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, marking the return of a segment of the online retailer that went head-to-head with the likes of FedEx Corp. FDX and United Parcel Service Inc. UPS The service, which processes packages sold via Amazon and other outlets, is now running in most of the U.S., the Journal said. The shipping segment was put on halt after being overwhelmed by the boom in online demand during the pandemic, the Journal said. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares of Amazon were .07% lower on Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story