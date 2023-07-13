Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said Thursday that the first day of its Prime Day shopping event drove its best sales performance yet. While the e-commerce giant didn’t provide specific sales figures, it noted in a release that Prime members bought 375 million items across the two-day stretch of discounting that took place Tuesday and Wednesday. Prime members bought “millions” of devices equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, the company said, and the third-generation Fire TV Stick enabled with an Alexa voice remote proved the “best-selling product across all of Amazon worldwide.” Shares of Amazon were ahead 1.9% in Thursday’s premarket action.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

