Amazon says 208,000 people applied for jobs at career day events

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that it has received more than 208,000 applications for U.S. jobs after career day events that it help in Arlington, Va., Boston, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle on September 17. The events were hosted to fill 30,000 openings. Amazon reviewed more than 7,000 resumes on-site, offering tips to candidates on how to highlight their best qualities. Amazon offers a $15 minimum wage. Amazon stock has gained 20.4% for the year to date but has lost nearly 7% over the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 3.2% for the past 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

