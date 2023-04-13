Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said Thursday its AWS cloud business has an $85 billion annualized revenue run rate, but is facing short-term headwinds as companies are more cautious about spending. In its annual report, Chief Executive Andy Yassy said given the challenging macro backdrop, the AWS support team is spending time helping customers optimize their cloud spend. “Many of these AWS customers tell us that they’re not cost-cutting as much as cost-optimizing so they can take their resources and apply them to emerging and inventive new customer experiences they’re planning,” Yassy said in his annual letter to shareholders. And while such short-term headwinds will soften Amazon’s growth rate, he said many of the AWS fundamentals are looking good. “Our new customer pipeline is robust, as are our active migrations,” he wrote. “Many companies use discontinuous periods like this to step back and determine what they strategically want to change, and we find an increasing number of enterprises opting out of managing their own infrastructure, and preferring to move to AWS to enjoy the agility, innovation, cost-efficiency, and security benefits.” Amazon stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story