Amazon says it paid billions in taxes in 2019

Amazon.com Inc. said it paid billions in taxes in 2019, once again asserting that it follows federal and state tax laws. The blog post outlining the e-commerce giant’s tax payments comes after critics, including Democratic presidential candidates, have taken aim at Amazon and other companies for paying as little as $0 in taxes. Amazon says it paid more than $1 billion in federal income tax expenses, more than $2.4 billion in other federal taxes, including payroll taxes, more than $1.6 billion in state and local taxes, and remitted almost $9 billion in sales and use taxes to states and localities in the U.S., in accordance with “marketplace laws.” “We follow all applicable federal and state tax laws, and our U.S. taxes are a reflection of our continued investments, compensation of our employees, and the current tax rules,” the company said. The blog post takes a broad look at how Amazon impacts the economy, with other examples including $270 billion in investments in offices and infrastructure, and millions of jobs created. Amazon stock soared 8.4% in Friday trading after blowout fourth-quarter earnings. Shares are up 18% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 19.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

