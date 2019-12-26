Amazon says its last delivery before Christmas arrived at 11:59 p.m. in Seattle

Amazon.com Inc. said in its Thursday holiday roundup that the last delivery the e-commerce giant made before Christmas was at 11:59 p.m. local time in the company’s hometown, Seattle. Fulfillment from Amazon pickup points, like Amazon Counter, were up 60% on a year-over-year basis. In one week, Amazon said, 5 million customers started a Prime free trial or paid membership. The company didn’t specify which week. Amazon didn’t offer any numbers, an omission it has made in the past, but called the holiday season “record-breaking” with the Echo Dot, L.O.L. Surprise toys and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty brand, which is sold exclusively on Amazon, among the top sellers. Alexa was popular for cooking advice and recipes, Prime grocery delivery doubled from 2018, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has held the top spot on Amazon music since Thanksgiving Day. Amazon stock has gained 21.6% over the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 index is up 30.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

