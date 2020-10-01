: Amazon says over 19,000 of its employees have caught COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its workers — out of the 1.37 million it employs worldwide — have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have had the virus.
