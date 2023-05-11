Amazon.com Inc. shares AMZN were on track to stretch their winning streak to an eighth trading day Thursday, up 1.8% in the session. If the stock ends in the black, it would notch its longest winning streak since July 17, 2018, when it increased for nine consecutive sessions, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Amazon’s stock is ahead 9.9% over its current winning streak. Amazon’s rally comes during a quieter stretch for the Consumer Discretionary Sector Select ETF XLY, which is up just 0.1% in Thursday’s session and on track for its fifth session of gains over the past eight sessions. The ETF is up only 1.4% across the past eight sessions, inclusive of Thursday’s early action. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

