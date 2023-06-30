Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN climbed 1.9% toward a 9 1/2-month high in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to produce a four-month winning streak. The stock has rallied 8.1% in June, as investors gird for the ecommerce giant’s annual Prime Day sales event in mid-July. The stock has soared 38.3% over the past four months, compared with a 12.3% rise in the S&P 500 SPX over the same period. That would be the longest monthly win streak for Amazon’s stock since the four-month stretch that ended January 2020, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also be the stock’s best four-month performance since it shot up 39.5% in August 2020, boosted by the COVID-induced explosion in online shopping. J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated overweight rating in a recent note to clients, saying he projects Amazon to get about a $5 billion revenue boost from next month’s Prime Day, or about 13% more than last year. “Importantly, 2023 is tracking toward the fastest Prime delivery speeds ever, which we believe helps drive higher customer consideration and purchase frequency,” Anmuth wrote.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

