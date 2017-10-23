Amazon Studios has now lost its third high-ranking executive this month: report

Amazon Studios is seeing the departure of a third high-ranking executive in a month, according to the Hollywood Reporter, with Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama development, on his way out just days after the resignation under pressure of programming chief Roy Price. Price faced allegations of sexual harassment and was serving a suspension at the time he resigned. Separately, Morgan Wandell, who had served as head of international series at the Amazon unit, left for a similar post with Apple , the trade publication noted.

