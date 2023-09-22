Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said Friday it will add limited advertising to its Prime Video product starting in early 2024. The company said the move is aimed at enabling it to continue investing in “compelling content.” “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” the company said in a blog post. Ads will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. U.S. consumers can pay an extra $2.99 a month to remain ad-free, while consumers in other countries will have that option at a later date. Prime Video has earned 68 Primetime Emmy award nominations this year, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been the most-nominated streaming comedy ever with 80 nominations over a five-season run. Amazon’s stock was up 1.2% premarket and has gained 54% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

