The European Commission said Amazon.com has agreed to change marketplace policies, in an agreement that concludes two investigations into its practices. No fine was announced. Amazon has agreed to refrain from using non-public seller data to the benefit of its retail operation, will apply non-discriminatory conditions and criteria for the selection of offers to appear in the Buy Box and apply non-discriminatory conditions and criteria for sellers to qualify for the Prime Program. Amazon’s compliance with all the aspects of the package will be ensured by both a complaint mechanism and a monitoring trustee, the European Commission said. Amazon will have six months to implement these commitments. Amazon shares edged up 0.4% in premarket trade. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story