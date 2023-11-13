Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is cutting more than 180 jobs as it restructures its gaming division, CNBC reported Monday, citing a memo it said it reviewed. The goal is to focus on developing its own titles and upcoming launches, the report said. Amazon last year launched a cost-cutting program and has laid off thousands of employees in recent months. Shares of Amazon edged higher in the extended session Monday after sliding 0.7% in the regular session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

