Amazon to lead $575 million investment in U.K.’s Deliveroo

London-based Deliveroo said Friday that Amazon.com Inc. will lead a $575 million investment in the delivery service. Existing investors T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks will also tale part in the fundraising. The startup will use the money to expand its engineering team in London and delivery reach, along with new products for customers. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

