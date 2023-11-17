Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is eliminating several hundred jobs related to its Alexa smart assistant and shifting resources toward generative AI, the e-commerce company said in a memo to employees on Friday. The company, which plans to eliminate positions in the U.S., Canada and India, said it is looking to reduce its headcount in other regions.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story