Amazon.com Inc. is going to split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years, a period in which its shares have gained more than 4,500%, and expects to repurchase $10 billion in shares.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Amazon to split stock for the first time since the dot-com boom, after gains of more than 4,500% - March 9, 2022
- Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split - March 9, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Chinese nickel giant in LME nickel market meltdown gets financial lifeline from banks to meet $8 billion losses - March 9, 2022