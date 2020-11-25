Amazon Web Services service suffers amid widespread issues with online applications

Breaking News
Amazon.com Inc.’s massive cloud-computing operation reported errors with a key data-streaming platform Wednesday morning, as online applications suffered across the U.S. Amazon Web Services reported problems with its Kinesis service, which assists online services with real-time data streaming, on its dashboard for reporting the health of its service at 9:36 a.m. Eastern time. About an hour later, AWS posted a banner atop that site saying that the issue had spread to other services and was preventing it from updating the actual dashboard. The problems stemmed from the company’s core eastern U.S. hub in northern Virginia; a problem with AWS’s S3 service at that facility in 2017 caused widespread outages for popular online services. The website downdetector.com, which tracks online services, reported problems from several popular offerings Tuesday morning, including the popular videogame “League of Legends,” Sirius XM satellite radio, and the Ring doorbell system, which is owned by Amazon. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

