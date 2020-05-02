Amazon.com Inc. topped $75 billion in sales in the first quarter as COVID-19 swept across the globe, but profit declined and the company said Thursday that it might lose money in the current period as it spends to keep up with demand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- China’s ‘reopening’ has been rocky, and China Beige Book thinks the Beijing party line may start to change - May 2, 2020
- Amazon will spend $4 billion or more on coronavirus response, potentially wiping out Q2 profit - May 2, 2020
- Buffett’s Berkshire spent the coronavirus-induced stock-market rout growing cash to a record $137 billion - May 2, 2020