Workers and union activists at Amazon.com Inc. planned to strike and stage protests Friday in 30-plus countries as part of a #MakeAmazonPay campaign, according to reports. “Amazon workers are overworked, underpaid and they have had enough,” Amanda Gearing, an organizer at the GMB union in the U.K., told The Guardian. An Amazon spokesperson in Germany told Reuters the company offers “great pay, benefits and development opportunities — all in an attractive and safe working environment.” The spokesperson said most workers in Germany were on the job, with strike action at nine of 20 fulfillment centers in the country. Amazon shares are up 0.3% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- The Moneyist: ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul - November 26, 2022
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help your portfolio sail through December - November 26, 2022
- Beth Pinsker: ‘Mom and Dad, how much money do you have?’: the question you need to ask your parents now - November 26, 2022