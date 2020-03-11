Amazon’s cashier-less technology coming to Newark Liberty Airport on March 16

Cibo Express Gourmet Markets said Wednesday that it will launch Amazon.com Inc.’s “Just Walk Out” cashier-less technology at its stores in Newark Liberty Airport on March 16. A location in LaGuardia Airport will open shortly after. Cibo Express Gourmet Markets is part of OTG, a privately-held travel hospitality group. Amazon announced on Monday that it was making the technology, currently used at its Go stores, available to other retailers. “Starting next week, travelers in the busy Newark Liberty Terminal C will no longer have to assess store lines to determine if they can quickly grab that snack, bottle of water, or travel essential they need before their flight,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology at Amazon, in a statement. Starbucks Corp. announced last month that it has also partnered with OTG on technology that will bring items to customers at arrival and departure gates. Amazon stock is up 13.2% over the past year. Starbucks has gained 7.5%. And the S&P 500 index is up 3.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

