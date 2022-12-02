Amazon.com Inc. executive Jeff Blackburn, who played a key role in the e-commerce giant’s push into entertainment, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing a memo sent to staff by Chief Executive Andy Jassy, that it obtained. The exit of Blackburn, who returned to Amazon about 18 months ago after a sabbatical, will mean restructuring and leadership changes, said the memo. “Over the past year-and-a-half, he’s helped set us up for continued success in media and entertainment,” Jassy said. Amazon Senior Vice President Mike Hopkins will continue in his role as day-to-day head of Amazon Prime and its television and movie studios and will report directly to Jassy. Amazon stock was down about 1% Friday, and has lost 43% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

