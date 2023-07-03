Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said late Monday that the first of its new, custom electric delivery vans made by Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN are arriving in Europe, rolling out first in Germany. More than 300 electric last-mile delivery vans are coming to Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf “in the coming weeks,” Amazon said, joining a fleet of thousands of electric vans already in operation in Europe. Amazon announced last year that it plans to invest more than EUR1 billion ($1.09 billion) to electrify its European transportation network. Amazon began rolling out its custom electric delivery vans from Rivian in the U.S. last summer and it has more than 3,000 vans delivering packages across the U.S. The company’s goal is to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, of which it was an early backer, on the road globally by 2030, Amazon said. Shares of Rivian and Amazon rose 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, in after-hours trading. Rivian ended the regular trading day with a 17% rally after it reported second-quarter deliveries that nearly tripled and production data that more than tripled from a year ago.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

