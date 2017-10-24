Amazon’s free 2-day shipping ‘Prime’ service expands to business customers

Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday it has launched Business Prime Shipping in the U.S. and Germany, an annual membership program that offers free two-day shipping for all users on an Amazon Business account. The membership price would be $499 for up to 10 users, $1,299 for up to 100 users and $10,099 for over 100 users. “Business Prime Shipping enables businesses with multiple users to further simplify their procurement procedures and increasingly rely on Amazon Business to deliver,” said Amazon Business Vice President Prentis Wilson. The stock rallied 1.2% in midday trade. It has lost 5.9% over the past three months, but was still up 30% year to date. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 4.0% over the past three months and has climbed 15% so far this year.

