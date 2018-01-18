Amazon’s stock falls toward 3rd-straight loss

Amazon.com Inc.’s stock slumped 0.8% in morning trade, on track for a third-straight loss, after the e-commerce giant announced the 20 finalists for its second headquarters. The stock has now shed 1.6% since Jan. 12, when it closed at a record $1,305.20 to cap a nine-session win streak. Separately, Instinet analyst Simeon Siegel reiterated Thursday the buy rating on Amazon and the $1,360 stock price target, but cut the 2017 earnings-per-share estimate to $3.68 from $4.16 while raising the 2018 EPS estimate to $7.81 to $7.34. The stock was still up 29% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.3%.

