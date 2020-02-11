Amazon’s stock rallies toward 4th-straight record close

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to put them on track to close at a fourth straight record. The stock has run up 5.7% during the record streak, and has hiked 15.2% higher since the e-commerce and cloud giant reported https://www.marketwatch.com/story/amazon-earnings-return-to-growth-in-holiday-season-sending-stock-soaring-toward-1-trillion-valuation-2020-01-30. Since earnings were reported, Amazon has added $141.6 billion to its market capitalization to reach $1.07 trillion, to place the company in third place on the list of most valuable U.S. companies. Amazon is behind No. 1 Microsoft Corp. at $1.414 trillion and second-place Apple Inc. at $1.405 trillion, but above fourth-place Google-parent Alphabet Inc. at $1.037 trillion. Amazon’s is on the only stock of the four trillion-dollar companies that is gaining ground on Tuesday. Amazon’s stock has now gained 21.7% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
